Emergency room visits down amid COVID-19 fears

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency rooms in the midstate are seeing a dramatic decrease in patients, But that doesn’t mean emergencies aren’t still happening.

It’s a national trend in which doctors believe patients are afraid to go to the hospital because of possibly contracting COVID-19.

“If you’re sick, come to the hospital. It’s a safe environment,” said Dr. Bret DeLone, chief medical officer for Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital. “We’ll take good care of you. You don’t have to be afraid to come to the hospital.”

DeLone says “There’s a large study from the Journal of American Cardiology showing that people with severe heart attacks are presenting 40% less than they were before COVID across the entire nation.”

“That’s not to say that we think that heart attacks and strokes are actually declining or not happening as often,” said Larissa Bedrick, communications director for the American Heart Association. “We’re just concerned that people aren’t calling 911 and seeking the emergency treatment they need.”

Overall, the emergency room volume at Geisiner Holy Spirt is down almost 50%.

“We had a patient who actually summoned an ambulance that I’m familiar with and then turned the ambulance away because this patient was afraid about COVID,” DeLone said. “And then this patient was admitted at two in the morning the next night having to be admitted.”

Across the Wellspan Medical Group’s six emergency rooms, volume is also down 50 to 60 percent.

“We’ve actually joined together with seven national health organizations across the country to express our concern about this trend, take a look at it and see what we can do to help encourage people to continue to seek emergency treatment,” Bedrick said.

At York Hospital, doctors would normally be seeing 230 patients a day. For the month of April, that’s down to about 140 patients a day.

“If we have someone that is COVID-19 positive, we are putting them in different areas and providing care for them in separate areas so we don’t contaminate other areas,” said Dr. Mark Goedecker, vice president and regional medical director for Wellspan Medical Group.

Goedecker says not getting care for a heart attack could lead to heart arrhythmia or heart failure.

“If you are having symptoms of a heart attack, so you’re having chest pain, shortness of breath that would go along with that, that you want to make sure that you get in and seek care as soon as possible,” Goedecker said.

Goedecker says if you have signs of a stroke, including face drooping, arm weakness and speech difficulties, it’s also critical you call 911.

He stresses time is of the essence when it comes to any emergency and local hospitals are prepared to keep all patients safe.