Employee at Carlisle nursing home tests positive for COVID-19

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center announced Thursday that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

County officials say the staff member was at home when symptoms developed and no other residents have tested positive.

“We are following the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the CDC, and the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) to provide the utmost protection for our staff and residents at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center,” administrator Raymond Soto said. “We continue to monitor all our residents for any symptoms and look for any signs of illness.”

County officials say residents are being asked to follow the CDC and Department of Health’s guidelines regarding social distancing, covering coughs, handwashing and staying in their rooms.

Residents and their families have been notified.

Cumberland County released the following timeline the facility has taken thus far:

March 6, 2020: All families who were ill were asked not to visit their relatives at the facility.

March 11, 2020: In accordance with CMS guidance released to nursing care facilities nationwide, Claremont discouraged visits to the facility until further notice.

March 12, 2020: Visitation was restricted to the main entrance and all visitors were screened with a temperature check and COVID-19 exposure questions.

March 13, 2020: The facility closed to visitors.

March 14, 2020: All communal dining and all group activities were canceled; in addition, our staff screened our residents and staff for fever and respiratory symptoms.