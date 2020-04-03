Employees scared to work at New Cumberland Army Depot after positive coronavirus cases

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — New Cumberland Army Depot confirmed six employees tested positive for COVID-19 while one employee believes enough isn’t being done to mitigate the spread.

A spokesperson for New Cumberland Army Depot says local public health officials are tracing where those who tested positive might have been and who they came into contact with. But for now, they’re open for business.

It’s critical infrastructure for the department of defense.

“Their reason is we got a mission to do. If that’s the case, why don’t you send the Army people in to do the mission and send the people home that you’re putting them and their families in jeopardy,” one employee said.

He says he doesn’t feel safe at work and didn’t want to be identified, fearing retribution.

“It’s like they don’t care about the employees. That’s how we feel. Everybody feels like that,” he said.

The employee said he was already worried when cases of COVID-19 first began — and after learning six colleagues tested positive, his fears only increased.

“We know some of them [were] in building 780. They did shut that building down, but as far as the other ones, we don’t know where they’re at,” he said.

He says employees don’t have masks or any form of protection. Which is why he left early Friday.

“The parking lot was empty. There were a lot of people that called-off and were not there because they’re scared to come into work,” he said.

For security reasons, abc27 wasn’t told how many people were absent Friday.

The depot employee begged for more precautionary measure to be implemented.

“I’m not only worried about myself, I’m worried about all the co-workers and the families. That they could come home and give it to their families and they’ll spread it more,” he said.

In a statement, New Cumberland Army Depot said:

“The health and safety of our civilian and military employees and their families is critical for DLA Distribution mission success while the distribution centers continue to execute their critically important DoD mission. We are working closely with our inter-agency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our workforce and their families.”