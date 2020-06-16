EMS department stresses preventing second wave of Covid-19

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Goodwill EMS says just because counties are entering the green phase of reopening, that doesn’t mean normal activities should resume.

“Now that we’ve kind of trailed down in this area, and the state, it’s tempting to think well it’s not there at all,” assistant chief Nathan Harig said.

Harig says just because counties are reopening, that doesn’t mean coronavirus is over, and now is not the time to ease up on safety measures. “We’ve worked a lot of hours trying to protect our community and when people are just disregarding the expert advice on masks and other behaviors, it’s kind of an insult to every health care provider that’s had to be on their guard these past few months.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Gov. Wolf tweeted that Pennsylvania is showing a strong decline in cases, even as cases continue to rise in other states.

Over the weekend, Flordia reported record levels of new Covid-19 cases as more beaches reopened. Miami’s mayor even paused the second phase of reopening.

Harig says the red and yellow phases were a chance for people to adjust to the “new normal” and that wearing masks is essential to preventing a second wave of cases.

“They can be uncomfortable. We’re coming into the summer months, it’s going to be a pain on some days, but study after study and real experiences have shown this makes a difference,” Harig emphasized.