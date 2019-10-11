Enola man accused of assaulting child, 5

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Enola man is facing charges after police say he caused injuries to a 5-year-old child.

Kenneth A. Hostetter, 40, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, and endangering the welfare of a child.

East Pennsboro Township police also charged Christian R. Coleman, 26, of Enola with endangering the welfare of a child. They said she failed to report the injuries and lied about the child’s most recent injury.

Christian R. Coleman

Cumberland County Children and Youth Services reported the suspected abuse on Aug. 1 and provided police with a photograph of a handprint-shaped bruise on the child’s face.

The investigation revealed previous injuries to the child that include swollen lips, bruised eyes, and other bruising to the child’s face in August, and a handprint-shaped bruise on the child’s back in April, police said.

Hostetter waived a preliminary hearing and has been released on unsecured bail. Coleman is scheduled to appear before a district judge on Oct. 21.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.