Enola man accused of assaulting child, 5

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Enola man is facing charges after police say he caused injuries to a 5-year-old child.
Kenneth A. Hostetter, 40, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, and endangering the welfare of a child.
East Pennsboro Township police also charged Christian R. Coleman, 26, of Enola with endangering the welfare of a child. They said she failed to report the injuries and lied about the child’s most recent injury.
Cumberland County Children and Youth Services reported the suspected abuse on Aug. 1 and provided police with a photograph of a handprint-shaped bruise on the child’s face.
The investigation revealed previous injuries to the child that include swollen lips, bruised eyes, and other bruising to the child’s face in August, and a handprint-shaped bruise on the child’s back in April, police said.
Hostetter waived a preliminary hearing and has been released on unsecured bail. Coleman is scheduled to appear before a district judge on Oct. 21.