Enola man charged after Planet Fitness parking lot sexual assault

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Luis Francisco Cruz, 31, has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault following his arrest on Oct. 7 for the sexual assault of a woman in the grassy area behind a Planet Fitness.

East Pennsboro Township Police Department revealed that the female had met Cruz on Facebook Marketplace and later met with him in a Planet Fitness parking lot located on the 300 block of East Penn Drive in Enola, Pa. Cruz then sexually assaulted the female at approximately 10:40 a.m.

Cruz faces a preliminary hearing before MDJ Michael Sanderson.

