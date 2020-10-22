ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Luis Francisco Cruz, 31, has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault following his arrest on Oct. 7 for the sexual assault of a woman in the grassy area behind a Planet Fitness.
East Pennsboro Township Police Department revealed that the female had met Cruz on Facebook Marketplace and later met with him in a Planet Fitness parking lot located on the 300 block of East Penn Drive in Enola, Pa. Cruz then sexually assaulted the female at approximately 10:40 a.m.
Cruz faces a preliminary hearing before MDJ Michael Sanderson.
TOP STORIES
- Enola man charged after Planet Fitness parking lot sexual assault
- Lancaster officer cleared to return to work after investigation finds no wrongdoing in Munoz fatal shooting
- Governor Wolf announces plan to waive liquor license fees for restaurants and bars
- Great American Outdoor Show canceled due to COVID-19
- Wolf Administration Announces Funding for Tech Investments in Southeastern Pennsylvania