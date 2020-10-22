Enola man charged after Planet Fitness parking lot sexual assault

Carlisle/West Shore
Posted: / Updated:

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Luis Francisco Cruz, 31, has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault following his arrest on Oct. 7 for the sexual assault of a woman in the grassy area behind a Planet Fitness.

East Pennsboro Township Police Department revealed that the female had met Cruz on Facebook Marketplace and later met with him in a Planet Fitness parking lot located on the 300 block of East Penn Drive in Enola, Pa. Cruz then sexually assaulted the female at approximately 10:40 a.m.

Cruz faces a preliminary hearing before MDJ Michael Sanderson.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss