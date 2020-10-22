Enola man charged in sexual assault on East Penn Drive

An earlier version of this article mistakenly implied Planet Fitness owned the property where this incident occurred. This story has been updated to remove the inaccurate information.
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Luis Francisco Cruz, 31, has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault following his arrest on Oct. 7 for the sexual assault of a woman in the grassy area behind a strip mall in Enola.
East Pennsboro Township Police Department revealed that the female had met Cruz on Facebook Marketplace and later met with him in a parking lot located on the 300 block of East Penn Drive. Cruz then sexually assaulted the female at approximately 10:40 a.m.
Cruz faces a preliminary hearing before MDJ Michael Sanderson.
