Enola man charged with raping girl, 11

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man has been arrested on charges he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl.

Travis J. Reale, 22, is charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault, rape, and unlawful contact with a minor.

East Pennsboro Township police said the girl was reported missing after leaving the Capital City Mall with an older male on July 21.

The girl was found with Reale and during an interview, it was determined that Reale had sexual intercourse with her, police said.