Enola man pleads guilty to child luring in New Jersey

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to charges of child luring and endangerment in New Jersey.

Dean Leon, 48, of Enola, must serve 10 years in a New Jersey state prison with no chance of early release.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Leon had an online relationship with a 14-year-old girl and in March 2017 traveled to Somers Point to meet her for sex.

Police were tipped off and were waiting when Leon arrived at a library where he had agreed to meet the girl.

Prosecutors said they found numerous sexually explicit images and videos of the girl and others on Leon’s phone and his social media accounts.