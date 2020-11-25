Equipment malfunction mixes medicine incorrectly for Dunham Army Health Clinic pharmacy

FILE – In this July 10, 2018, file photo bottles of medicine ride on a belt at a mail-in pharmacy warehouse in Florence, N.J. President-elect Joe Biden is unlikely to get sweeping health care changes through a closely divided Congress, but there’s a menu of narrower actions he can choose from to make a tangible difference in affordability and coverage for millions of people. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHT) — Dunham Army Health Clinic pharmacy experienced a pharmacy equipment malfunction and announced today that there is a small possibility of incorrect medications mixed in with pharmacy prescriptions dispensed between Nov. 9 and Nov. 16, according to Dr. Carol Kerr.

There were no narcotics and no controlled substances dispensed by the machine which had a malfunctioning part.

Call 717-525-2865 to talk with a clinic professional about your medication and any follow up steps if you may have had a contradiction.

There have been 226 patients contacted about this mix up and three of the patients have confirmed their prescriptions were mixed with the wrong meds.

The clinic has no been aware of any harm nor any adverse medical outcomes.

The clinic’s intent is to make 100 percent positive contact, review each patient’s medications and address any medical concern.