Ex-baseball pro Shawn Abner arrested for animal cruelty, neglect

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former professional baseball player chosen first in the 1984 Major League Baseball Draft has been arrested on animal cruelty and neglect charges, sources tell ABC27 News.

Shawn W. Abner, 53, was arrested in Topeka, Kansas, on a warrant out of Cumberland County charging him with felony aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals, and neglect of animals.

In a criminal complaint filed Monday, Hampden Township police say Abner abandoned and intentionally neglected his dog, named Eagle, when he left for Kansas weeks ago.

Abner asked a neighbor to check on the 14-year-old Husky, and the neighbor found the dog dead just inside the doorway on Aug. 7. When the neighbor told Abner the dog had died, Abner told him to “bury it somewhere” because he wouldn’t be home for a couple more days, the complaint states.

After police obtained a search warrant, an officer entered Abner’s home wearing an air pack due to the overwhelming foul odor. The dog appeared to have been dead for at least a month. The fur was falling from the body and it “appeared as if the dog was starting to melt into the flooring,” police wrote in the complaint.

Police said it appeared the dog had been urinating and defecating in the dining room, where they found numerous piles of dog feces and a hardwood floor that was severely warped and appeared as if it would give way.

Abner told police he left the area on July 19 to visit his girlfriend in Kansas and had not planned on staying long. He said he left food and water for Eagle but admitted he had no one caring for the dog, police said.

Neighbors told police they hadn’t seen or heard the dog since May or June.