Ex-baseball pro Shawn Abner waives hearing in dog abuse case

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Former professional baseball player Shawn Abner has waived a preliminary hearing on animal cruelty and neglect charges in the death of his dog.

Abner, 53, was returned to Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail following Wednesday’s appearance before a district judge. He was arrested last month in Topeka, Kansas, on a warrant charging him with felony aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals, and neglect of animals.

By waiving the hearing, Abner did not admit guilt but allowed all charges to proceed to Cumberland County Court, where a formal arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Abner, chosen first in the 1984 Major League Baseball Draft, abandoned and intentionally neglected his 14-year-old husky named Eagle when he left for Kansas, according to a criminal complaint filed by Hampden Township police.

Abner asked a neighbor to check on Eagle, and the neighbor found the dog dead just inside the doorway on Aug. 7. When the neighbor told Abner the dog had died, Abner told him to “bury it somewhere” because he wouldn’t be home for a couple more days, the complaint states.

After police obtained a search warrant, an officer entered Abner’s home wearing an air pack due to the overwhelming foul odor. The dog appeared to have been dead for at least a month. The fur was falling from the body and it “appeared as if the dog was starting to melt into the flooring,” police wrote in the complaint.

Abner told police he left the area on July 19 to visit his girlfriend in Kansas and had not planned on staying long. He said he left food and water for Eagle but admitted he had no one caring for the dog, police said.

Neighbors told police they hadn’t seen or heard the dog since May or June.