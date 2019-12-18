Ex-nurse faces new charges of assaulting unconscious person, invading privacy

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The state attorney general’s office has filed nearly 400 criminal counts against a Franklin County man who worked as a nurse at a Carlisle hospital, ABC27 News has learned.

Michael D. Bragg, 39, is charged with one count of aggravated indecent assault of an unconscious person, one count of indecent assault without consent, 19 counts of attempting to photograph sexual acts, 171 counts of invasion of privacy, 201 counts of attempting to intercept communications, and one count of criminal use of communication facility.

Bragg is currently in Franklin County jail on charges related to child pornography. He was arrested in April after agents searched his Chambersburg home and seized his cell phone and laptop computer.

Images and videos of manufactured child pornography were found on the devices, including videos of neighborhood children using the bathroom and one image that appears to show Bragg touching a girl’s genitals, the criminal complaint states.

Authorities said the collection contained secretly recorded videos of patients in the emergency department in various states of undress, which is what led to the new charges filed by the Attorney General.

UPMC previously confirmed that Bragg worked at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. He has been terminated.

“UPMC Carlisle is fully cooperating with the state attorney general’s investigation. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have been and continue to be limited in what we can say publicly about the case,” a UPMC Pinnacle spokesman said in a statement.

The attorney general’s office was expected to release additional information later in the day.