Ex-treasurer gets prison for misusing Cedar Cliff youth baseball funds

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A former treasurer will serve prison time for misusing more than $19,000 in funds belonging to the Cedar Cliff Youth Baseball Association.

Wayne Crecelius, 53, of Camp Hill, pleaded guilty Monday to misapplication of entrusted property. He was sentenced to 2-23 months in prison and ordered to pay a $500 fine, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

State prosecutors said from March 2017 to September 2017, Crecelius used his position to cash numerous checks he made out to himself, used the team’s account to make cash withdrawals and unauthorized purchases at grocery stores, and failed to deposit cash collected from fundraising events.

He has repaid the money he used, Shapiro said.