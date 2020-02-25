Extensive water main replacement project to start this week

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Pike in Cumberland County will soon be under construction. The water company has to replace 14,000 feet of a water main installed 100 years ago.

Pennsylvania American Water says the project will improve water quality and water service reliability. It will also increase flows for households and firefighters.

The water main replacement will cost about $3 million, taking place along the Carlisle Pike and Market Street, between the 581 bridge in Hampden Township and 32nd Street in Camp Hill Borough.

“We understand this road is a very well-traveled road, a very busy road, so in order to accommodate some of the traffic from cars on this road, all the work is scheduled to take place overnight,” said Joseph Woodward, senior director of operations, Pennsylvania American Water.

Crews will be working from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings.

“Take it slow going through the construction area, just for the safety of themselves and the safety of our workers that are doing the work,” Woodward said.

The current pipe was put in place in the 1920s.

“Existing pipe is six, eight and 10-inch diameter mains. We’re putting a brand new 12 inch main,” Woodward said.

12 fire hydrants are also being replaced.

The construction has employees with Hampden Cleaners a little concerned.

“If they’re doing it overnight, it may not affect it except for maybe the water pressure and discoloration of the water, that might definitely affect our washing process,” said Shelly Thomas, quality control manager at Hampden Cleaners.

“Customers should not experience any issues with their water, only when we transfer the customers over to the new water line, and we’ll let everyone know 24 hours in advance,” Woodward said.

There will be lane closures, but traffic will move in both directions. The water company will also work with businesses to make sure customers can access their lots.

Construction will start Wednesday night. The entire water main project is expected to be completed at the end of June. As for PennDOT, paving is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2021.