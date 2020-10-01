Fall Carlisle underway at the Carlisle Fairgrounds, giving local businesses a boost

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Fall Carlisle is underway at the Carlisle Fairgrounds. It’s the last show of the year for Carlisle Events.

Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce President Michelle Crowley says many local business owners are thankful the car shows have continued to bring foot traffic to the area, especially during the pandemic.

She says the events at the fairgrounds have such a large economic impact that any cancellation could have been detrimental to hotels, shops and restaurants.

Crowley says even the visitor’s bureau and booster clubs benefit from attendees across the state and from neighboring states.

Organizers say they’re taking safety seriously.

Masks are required upon entry and indoors, and are encouraged when people can’t practice social distancing.

The show is actually not all about cars: there is any-motive vending for parts and vehicles of all kinds of transportation.

There are 8,100 spaces for venders in the 82-acre property.

You can get an event for $35.

It’s $12 Wednesday through Saturday and $7 Sunday.

Kids twelve and under get in for free.

Meanwhile, attorneys continue to battle out in court whether the Governor’s capacity limits for events are unconstitutional.

This conversation first stole the spotlight when the Department of Health filed a lawsuit against Carlisle Events for another one of its car shows.

They eventually came to an agreement.