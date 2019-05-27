Carlisle/West Shore

Fallen remembered at Monroe Township service

Posted: May 27, 2019 05:15 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 05:15 PM EDT

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Monroe Township, in Cumberland County, hosted a remembrance service for Memorial Day.

The ceremony was held at Mount Zion Cemetery near Churchtown. Buried there are veterans dating back to the Civil War. 

"Memorial Day is a sacred weekend, and we need to make sure young people understand that. We need to continue to honor those who served," said Suzanne Sunday, a member of the cemetery's board of directors.

Sunday's former first-grade student, retired Navy chief Eric Hornberger, spoke at the event.

Restaurant Report: Mildew, mold, cat food
