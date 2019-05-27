Fallen remembered at Monroe Township service

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Monroe Township, in Cumberland County, hosted a remembrance service for Memorial Day.

The ceremony was held at Mount Zion Cemetery near Churchtown. Buried there are veterans dating back to the Civil War.

"Memorial Day is a sacred weekend, and we need to make sure young people understand that. We need to continue to honor those who served," said Suzanne Sunday, a member of the cemetery's board of directors.

Sunday's former first-grade student, retired Navy chief Eric Hornberger, spoke at the event.