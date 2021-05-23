Family promises acts of kindness in face of tragedy

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A young woman who died by suicide is being remembered with acts of kindness.

Saturday was the second anniversary of Shawn Shatto’s passing. In honor of Shatto, her family came together at the Capital City Mall to encourage people to spread love and kindness.

Superheroes were there to greet kids, and resources were made available for people who may be struggling with their mental health.

Shatto’s family says she took her own life after receiving step-by-step instructions on how to do it online. They are now working with lawmakers to pass a bill that would punish people who encourage suicide.

If you or anyone needs help or is struggling, contact the Pa. crisis hotline by texting PA to 741741.