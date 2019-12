CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There has been a fatal crash on the PA Turnpike near the Cumberland Valley Service Plaza around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash occurred near the eastbound ramp and it is currently unknown if there were any other injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police is currently investigating the matter.

Accident I-76EB @ MM219.2, bet Blue Mountain(Exit 201) & Carlisle(Exit 226) blocking the ramp — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) December 3, 2019

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.