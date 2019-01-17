Carlisle/West Shore

1 dead in I-83 crash near New Cumberland

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 09:05 AM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 05:15 PM EST

1 dead in I-83 crash near New Cumberland

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 83 in Cumberland County.

A Volkswagen Jetta collided with a tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes at mile marker 40.4, in the area of the Limekiln Road and Simpson Ferry Road exits, around 8:18 a.m., state police said.

The car was reported to be under the tractor-trailer. 

The driver of the Volkswagen died. Police did not immediately release his name. No one else was in the car.

The truck driver was not injured.

There were lane restrictions southbound and northbound, but I-83 remained open.

No other details were immediately available.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

What's a flood? Check your insurance policies, warranties closely

What's a flood? Check your insurance policies, warranties closely

Investigations /

Trending Stories

Latest Local