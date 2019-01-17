1 dead in I-83 crash near New Cumberland Video

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 83 in Cumberland County.

A Volkswagen Jetta collided with a tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes at mile marker 40.4, in the area of the Limekiln Road and Simpson Ferry Road exits, around 8:18 a.m., state police said.

The car was reported to be under the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Volkswagen died. Police did not immediately release his name. No one else was in the car.

The truck driver was not injured.

There were lane restrictions southbound and northbound, but I-83 remained open.

No other details were immediately available.