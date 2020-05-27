Fay’s County Kitchen in Carlisle opened for dine-in service

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Fay’s County Kitchen in Carlisle, announced on Facebook they are open for dine-in service despite Governor Wolf’s guidelines.

The announcement was made on May 21 saying, “As we know, tomorrow Gov. Wolf is putting Cumberland County in the “yellow” phase. Not here at FAY’S …..WE ARE GOING GREEN! STARTING TOMORROW Friday, May 22, 2020 will BE OPENING our doors for DINING IN.

The restaurant says CDC guidelines will still be followed.

Fay’s Facebook page is filled with photos of customers sharing how happy they are that the restaurant has reopened.

One customer posted, “Having breakfast out for the first time in 12 weeks! Thank you Fay’s Country Kitchen.”

Some people, however, do not support Fay’s decision, and posted comments such as, “Are you out of your minds??? How utterly irresponsible. You are literally going to potentially kill people with your ignorance and greed. You have lost this faithful customer forever.”