FBI: Pink Lady Bandit robbed banks in Carlisle, Delaware, N. Carolina

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a woman wanted for a series of robberies on the East Coast, including one in Carlisle.

The FBI nicknamed the woman the Pink Lady Bandit for the distinctive pink handbag she carried in at least two of the robberies.

The #PinkLadyBandit struck again in NC. She hit a bank in Hamlet yesterday. The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000. The same suspect has robbed banks in at least 3 states. @FBIPhiladelphia @FBIBaltimore Help us identify her and get her into custody safely. pic.twitter.com/H8fOAjoaeg — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) July 27, 2019

Carlisle police said the woman robbed the Orrstown Bank on Giant Lane on July 20. They said she passed the teller a note and left with cash.

The FBI said the suspect then went on to rob four other banks on the East Coast.

Investigators said the second robbery happened Tuesday at an M&T Bank in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. They said she then robbed the Southern Bank in Ayden, North Carolina, on Wednesday. The latest robbery was reported Friday in Hamlet, North Carolina.

The FBI describes the suspect as being between 5’2″ and 5’4″ tall and 130 pounds.