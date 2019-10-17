Feds charge Harrisburg man in 4 armed bank robberies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man accused of robbing an Enola bank then leading police on a pursuit last August is facing federal charges for the heist and three others.

Aaron Johnson, 29, was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on four counts of armed bank robbery.

The indictment alleges Johnson committed four armed bank robberies in Cumberland County between February and September, including the PNC Bank on North Enola Road where police said on Aug. 19 he placed a gun against a customer’s arm and threatened to shoot her.

Officers spotted his fleeing vehicle near the Summerdale Plaza and attempted a stop but police said Johnson took off at a high rate of speed. The resulting chase ended in Uptown Harrisburg where Johnson bailed out of the car and was arrested after a foot chase.

Authorities say other robberies committed by Johnson include one on Feb. 15 at the Americhoice Federal Credit Union, at 433 South 18th Street in Lower Allen Township.

Johnson is accused of robbing two banks in July: the Centric Bank in Camp Hill on July 12 and the BB&T bank on Saint Johns Church Road in Hampden Township on July 31.