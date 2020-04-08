Filling out the census could bring millions in federal funding to Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cumberland County Commissioners are reminding residents to fill out the 2020 Census as soon as they can, by mail, online or by phone, to ensure Cumberland County gets its share of $675 billion in federal funding.

This funding will help support vital programs that impact public safety, housing, education, transportation, employment and healthcare.

“We are learning first-hand how federal funding plays a vital part in our county, especially in our ever-challenging battle to mitigate COVID-19,” said Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger. “Our Department of Public Safety is on the front lines of fighting this pandemic, and filling out the census is an easy way to give back to your community.”

Today, 46 percent of Cumberland County residents have replied to the 2020 Census. With a predicted undercount costing more than $84.1 million per year in federal funds, the stakes are high. That works out to $2,093 per person, per year, until the next census in 2030. This per-person figure demonstrates the importance of reaching a 100% count in Cumberland County.

“Donate five minutes of your time to fill out the census, and you will be doing your part to help Cumberland County secure more than $20,000 per person in federal funds over the next decade,” said Eichelberger.

If you haven’t filled out your 2020 Census, go to my2020census.gov.