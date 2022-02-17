Fire chief to Walmart gawkers: A video’s ‘not worth your life’

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Watching video of what happened at Walmart Wednesday night — a fire now considered a likely case of arson — it was hard for most of us to miss the flames in the toy aisle.

But for Randy O’Donnell, Carlisle Borough’s fire chief, it was hard to miss something else: the people in the store watching the flames — some capturing the images — while others appeared to continue shopping.

Fighting a fire is difficult enough under any circumstances. But “we had to send crews in, you know, to do searches, make sure everybody was out,” O’Donnell said. “And we had times when we didn’t have accountability of everybody. So we had to send crews back in. so that hampers the fire suppression part, plus puts other firefighters at risk as well.”

And it puts non-evacuees at risk too.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“Fire increases rapidly. And that particular fire last night, we’re dealing with plastics, or ‘class-a material,’ and spread is going to be rapid,” O’Donnell said. “You can have a collapse of the material onto the floor and trapped occupants.”

Fortunately, that didn’t happen. Two people were hurt — one treated at the scene and the other taken to UPMC Carlisle Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We understand we’re under a different age now with social media platforms and so forth,” O’Donnell said. “But people need to understand when they’re in danger or their family’s in danger, you have to evacuate. A picture is not worth your life. Video — it’s not worth your life.”

Pennsylvania State Police, meanwhile, have identified “a person of interest,” said Trooper Megan Ammerman, a PSP spokesperson. She said police and Walmart staff have been reviewing security video, and Walmart is tallying the damage from the fire, which began in the store’s toy section.

The store didn’t reopen Thursday morning. A Walmart spokesperson told abc27 News the company’s “goal is to assess any damage and reopen our Carlisle store as quickly as possible.” She said for now, customers should use the chain’s Mechanicsburg store. That includes pharmacy customers, who can pick up their prescriptions there; that store’s pharmacy’s phone number is 717-691-3144.

As for what to do when we’re inside somewhere and become aware of a fire, assuming we’re not helping to put it out? Ask a kid.

“We need to do what we learned from elementary school on up,” O’Donnell said. “You know, evacuate the building, stay low, get out and go to a meeting place.”