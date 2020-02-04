One dead, 8 displaced in South Middleton apartment fire

UPDATE: Wednesday 9 a.m. the victim killed in the fire has been identified as 68-year-old Larry Winebrenner of Boiling Springs. The cause of death is still pending.

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire that broke out in a South Middleton Township apartment building has left one person dead and several others without a home.

Chief Tim Yingst of Citizens Fire Company said at least eight people were displaced after the fire tore through the building in the 100 block of Third Street just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Yingst said the fire originated in the deceased person’s second-floor apartment, near the back of the building, which is where most of the fire was focused.

“Upon arrival, they did their 360 around the building to see what they had. They found fire in the rear of the building coming out of the second floor, which eventually turned out to be in the apartment where the deceased was found,” Yingst said.

Two roommates who lived on the third floor told ABC27 News they were able to get out through a fire escape moments before flames reached that exit and charred the side of the building.

One of the roommates said an unknown man walking by on the street saw smoke coming from their windows and quickly ran inside to knock on their door to warn them of the fire.

For now, the three-story building is uninhabitable, Yingst said, with two to three apartments burned by flames while the rest only suffered smoke and water damage.

No one else was injured, according to officials.

Representatives from the Cumberland County coroner’s office and State Police were on scene to help determine a cause of death as well as how the fire began.

The deceased person’s name has not yet been released.

Image Alex Peterson