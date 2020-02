HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — No one was hurt in a devastating house fire on Deerfield Avenue.

Neighbors say a young girl was home at the time of the fire but everyone was able to get out unharmed.

Hampden Township Fire said the blaze was burning long before they arrived and are likely to be at the scene for several more hours.

One firefighter said it was the worst fire they had seen in a while.