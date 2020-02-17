Fire consumes home in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews are responding to a second alarm fire on the 100 block of Chestnut Avenue in Carlisle.

The fire started around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Nathan Harig, Assistant Chief of Cumberland Goodwill EMS says two people were taken to the hospital with moderate but non-life threatening injuries and one woman jumped from the second floor onto a car to escape.

Five people are displaced and being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.