Firefighter-themed distillery to offer discounts to first responders

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – On North Hanover Street in downtown Carlisle, there is one business that looks different from the rest. A firefighter-themed distillery is giving back to first responders.

The owners of Hook & Flask Still Works are two firefighter friends who have worked together for years and are now serving the community in a whole new way.

“We try to make it look like a firehouse so it’s attractive to people,” said Mark Farrell, one of the founders of Hook & Flask Still Works. “We have a big open door.”

“What led to the business opening is our passion to help people as firemen,” said Devin Flickinger, who also founded Hook & Flask Still Works.

Their business is the borough’s first distillery since prohibition.

Every piece of decor is a tribute to first responders, including an American flag made of fire hoses.

“This is actually our fire gear that we used at Monroe Fire Company in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,” said Flickinger.

“It’s really great to celebrate the culture, the firefighter culture,” said Maddie Farrell, who was a junior firefighter and currently manages the bar at Hook & Flask Still Works.

The owners are focused on supporting the community.

Hook & Flask gets its grains from within Cumberland County and sources its foods locally, too.

“We do local craft beer and local craft wines, which we get most of them in town. We get our wine from currently from Castlerigg just down the street and then we have two local breweries as well,” said Maddie Farrell.

Flickinger has been homebrewing for years.

Mark Farrell says the business is quickly growing. It’s starting to sell its own moonshine and vodka this week.

“We have a whiskey bottle for sale today that we actually partnered with a distillery in Virginia on,” said Mark Farrell. “That’s why it’s called mutual aid.”

Mutual aid is something both men are proud to provide.

Starting Wednesday, military, fire, police and EMS will get a 10% discount.

“We felt that was a give way to give back to the people that support the community every day,” said Mark Farrell.

Hook & Flask has joined the recently formed Carlisle Craft Alliance and will be at the Downtown Carlisle Harvest of Arts fest later this month.