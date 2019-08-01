First Night Carlisle celebration canceled this year as board raises funds

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – First Night Carlisle will not be holding its 22nd celebration on New Year’s.

The nonprofit has to take the year off to rebuild resources. It says it does plan on coming back for a 2020-2021 celebration.

Many sponsors say they’ll continue to support the event once it resumes.

Organizers say attendance has been down over the last couple of years, because of cold temperatures and rain.

The board is going to hold fundraisers over the next year and a half.

It used to rely on button sales, which are used for entry, to fund the event.

“We’re always looking for not only volunteers the night of but people to serve on committees throughout the year, so that’s not as big of a time commitment,” said Amy Routson, the chair of First Night Carlisle. “Our board meets monthly.”

First Night Carlisle is a non-alcoholic visual and performing arts festival held downtown. It costs about $35,000 to run the event each year.

The board says to reach out via Facebook or send an email to firstnightcarlisle@outlook.com if you’re interested in getting involved.