First responders honor healthcare workers in parade of vehicles through hospital’s campus

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — It was heroes honoring heroes Wednesday as dozens of first responders drove through Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital’s campus to thank and honor healthcare workers.

Usually when police, fire or EMS vehicles drive to a hospital, it’s not for a good reason.

But Wednesday was different: these vehicles had a purpose, driving through in a long procession to thank those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re all my heroes,” said Geisinger EMT, Arlene Borja. “We’re all here to help each other.”

One firefighter said nurses, doctors and hospital aides are heroes who don’t often get a break or the thanks they deserve.

“I hope we put a smile on their face, let them know that we’re behind them and that we support them,” said Alicia Pennick, a firefighter with the West Shore Bureau of Fire.

Dozens of vehicles staged ahead of time Wednesday before that long procession headed to Holy Spirit.

With lights flashing and sirens blaring, they turned into the campus and were greeted by waving healthcare workers.

They are exactly who these first responders came to see.

“Our healthcare workers have just been working day and night, very tirelessly and selflessly,” said Sergeant Caroline Weber, with the New Cumberland Borough Police Department. “I think it’s important that we let them know that they’re appreciated as well.”

“This is wonderful, I mean that’s what the brotherhood is, that’s what firefighters do, we all get together when we have to when times are tough,” Pennick said.

Times have been tough – but these folks are tougher.

“We all work together on a regular basis, we’re a very big family to begin with, so it’s just all of us coming together to support the rest of the family,” Weber said.

That family gathered at a safe distance, but still close enough to let each other know, they are all in this together.

“I love it, I mean I love seeing everybody come out here and increase the morale between all the companies,” Borja said.

ABC27 stayed off Holy Spirit’s campus grounds to respect patient privacy.