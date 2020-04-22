First responders to honor frontline healthcare workers in procession

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders will come together in a procession to honor frontline healthcare workers at Geisinger Holy Spirit.
The procession will begin on the Highmark campus at 3:30 p.m. and continue to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital.
Organizations expected to participate include:
- East Pennsboro Township Police Department
- East Pennsboro Township Fire Department (multiple agencies)
- East Pennsboro Ambulance Service
- Camp Hill Borough Police Department
- Camp Hill Fire Department & EMS
- West Shore Regional Police Department
- West Shore Bureau of Fire
- Geisinger EMS