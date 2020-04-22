First responders to honor frontline healthcare workers in procession

Carlisle/West Shore

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lawmakers introducing bills to help first responders deal with trauma

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders will come together in a procession to honor frontline healthcare workers at Geisinger Holy Spirit.

The procession will begin on the Highmark campus at 3:30 p.m. and continue to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital.

Organizations expected to participate include:

  • East Pennsboro Township Police Department
  • East Pennsboro Township Fire Department (multiple agencies)
  • East Pennsboro Ambulance Service
  • Camp Hill Borough Police Department
  • Camp Hill Fire Department & EMS
  • West Shore Regional Police Department
  • West Shore Bureau of Fire
  • Geisinger EMS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss