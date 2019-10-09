First responders warn of potential accidents for deer mating season

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday morning around 7, two women, each with a child in the backseat, headed to Hershey from Bedford County.

“As they were heading Eastbound on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, a deer had jumped out and went through the windshield of the vehicle, causing the accident,” said family friend Bob Lynch.

Lynch said everyone was okay, except for the front-seat passenger, who had both her ankles broken and other minor injuries.

“It seems every year there’s been a serious accident involving deer on a major road just because how hard it is to avoid collision and also just the number and prevalence of deer population in this region,” said assistant chief Nathan Harig who was one of the first people on the scene.

“It can do a lot of damage in a short period of time for something that someone might only see out of the corner of their eye very quickly,” he added.

“Deer can come out of anywhere,” Lynch said. “They can come off of a hillside. They can come out of a field. It really doesn’t matter when they’re mating and or looking for food.”

Lynch says mating season runs from right about now until the first week of November.

According to the latest PennDOT data, there 4,258 deer were hit in 2017. Of those accidents, 15 people died.

“If it does look like you’re going to have a strike, don’t swerve, please. Slam on those brakes,” Harig said. “Try to stop as quickly as possible, but if you swerve, it can cause a rollover collision or something worse.”

Lynch says it’s especially important to pay attention during dawn and dusk.

“A driver may encounter any number of scenarios at any given moment behind the wheel,” said Doni Lee Spiegel, manager of public relations at AAA Central Penn. “Remaining alert and limiting distractions is a must. Animals are unpredictable, so the sooner you see them in the roadway, the more time you will have to safely react.”

Here is a list of tips from AAA of what to do if an animal runs in front of your vehicle:

Scan the road and shoulders ahead of you. Looking ahead helps provide enough reaction time if an animal is spotted. Also, remember some animals move in groups, so when there is one, there are usually more in the area.

Use high beam headlights if there’s no oncoming traffic. Wildlife may be spotted sooner when using high beams. This will give the driver time to slow down, move over or honk the horn to scare the animal away. High beams also help in spotting some animals’ reflective eyes.

Know your surroundings. Swerving to avoid an animal can often cause a more serious crash or result in drivers losing control of vehicles. If a collision is unavoidable, apply the brakes firmly and remain in your lane.

Be extra cautious at dawn and dusk. Most animals, especially deer, tend to be more active early in the morning and at dusk.

Slow down and use extra caution when traveling through areas with a high and active wildlife population. Be aware of increased wildlife movement in some regions during certain times of the year such as hunting or mating season.

Drivers should always wear a seat belt and remain awake, alert and sober.