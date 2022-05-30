CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Five new names were honored and added to the Carlisle Square Veteran Memorial Monday morning. The men who were added all served in the Civil War.

abc27’s Jeremiah Marshall spoke with leaders of the Cumberland Historical Society, who say the five men served with the 54th Massachusetts Infantry, one of the first predominantly Black troops. The men are Henry King, Augustus Lewis, Edward Parks, Alfred Whiting, and Steward Woods.

The event is one that means so much to the community on Memorial Day.

“I mean certainly I have been to Memorial Day celebrations in the past but to see the community come out in the way that they did today and how they have respected not only the program but obviously the content of the program very enthusiastic it’s great biz around here I mean this has been a great day,” said Shawn Gladden, Cumberland County Historical Society.