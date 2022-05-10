CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four projects in Cumberland County have received grant funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The funding will go towards renovations, expansions, redevelopment, and production at organizations in the community.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The projects receiving funding, as outlined by the press release, include:

Penn Harris Hotel ($1 million) in Camp Hill for renovations to the interior and exterior portions of the property. The Penn Harris Hotel can accommodate 1,400 people in its conference room, making it the largest in Cumberland County.

for renovations to the interior and exterior portions of the property. The Penn Harris Hotel can accommodate 1,400 people in its conference room, making it the largest in Cumberland County. Army Heritage Center Foundation ($1 million) for expansion of the U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center in Carlisle. The expansion will add 30,000 sq. ft. to the facility for museum space, multipurpose rooms, and a catering kitchen.

for expansion of the U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center in Carlisle. The expansion will add 30,000 sq. ft. to the facility for museum space, multipurpose rooms, and a catering kitchen. Koloman Development LLC ($1 million) for redevelopment on the Carlisle Pike that will consolidate four site locations and demolish four structures and construct one new structure and conduct much-needed traffic improvements on St. Johns Church Road.

for redevelopment on the Carlisle Pike that will consolidate four site locations and demolish four structures and construct one new structure and conduct much-needed traffic improvements on St. Johns Church Road. Organic Remedies Grower and Processor Facility ($500,000) in Middlesex Township to produce a state-of-the-art medical marijuana growing/processing facility that will enable the production of 4-5 crops per year.

A fifth project will receive funding through the Aviation Transportation Assistance Program. The Carlisle Airport will receive $524,000 for the design and construction of a terminal building.

The Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation (CAEDC) assisted the organizations in applying. Crystal Quintin, a CAEDC board chair, says “We are fortunate to have strong partners in our business community who value the quality of life, workforce, academic and cultural assets Cumberland County has to offer, ensuring a sustainable and thriving future for our shared communities through these investments.”

For more information, click here.