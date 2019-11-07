Flood map changes could impact your home insurance

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A public meeting at the Cumberland County Planning Office Wednesday night revealed flood map changes could affect residents’ insurance.

FEMA last updated Cumberland County flood insurance rate maps 10 years ago. The maps show specific areas that are prone to flooding.

“If their property is in a flood hazard area, they may be subjected to additional land use regulations or a requirement by law to purchase flood insurance if their property is mortgaged using a federally backed loan,” said Kirk Stoner, Director of Planning for Cumberland County.

1,100 homes and properties, formerly in flood-prone areas, will no longer be, and 600 previously not in flood-prone areas will be mapped-in, for a total of 2,280 buildings in the flood hazard area.

“Our major corridors that we’re looking at in Cumberland County are the Conodoguinet Creek and the Yellow Breeches Creek. We have smaller watersheds throughout the county, but if you look at those two watersheds, those are our main watersheds where we’ve seen some of the changes,” said Stoner.

The maps in question are currently drafts that won’t likely be in effect until late 2020 or early 2021.

“There’s a process that they can appeal that back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and potentially get their properties out of the flood plain,” Stoner said.