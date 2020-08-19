Flu shots now available at all GIANT pharmacies

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The GIANT Company announced flu vaccinations are now available at all 132 GIANT in-store pharmacies.

New this flu season, GIANT pharmacists will also offer drive-up flu vaccinations in select store parking lots beginning in September.

“The GIANT Company has been focused on adapting to the way we are living now and by offering drive-up vaccinations our pharmacists can better serve our customers,” said Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations, The GIANT Company. “Whether visiting a pharmacist in-store or via our new drive-up vaccinations, now more than ever it’s important to get your flu shot this season.”

Beginning Sept. 13 and running through Oct. 17, select GIANT pharmacies will offer drive-up flu vaccinations where patients can pull into a spot in the designated area of the store parking lot and be vaccinated without leaving their car. For customers who cannot be safely vaccinated from inside their vehicle or for walk-up customers, seating will be available.

Store locations, dates, and times will be available at giantfoodstores.com/flushot by Sept. 1.

Most insurance plans cover flu shots at $0 copays, including Medicare Part B. No appointment is needed for both the in-store and drive-up vaccinations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu vaccination.

