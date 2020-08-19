Flu shots now available at all Rite Aid locations

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows a sign for a Rite Aid Pharmacy is on the facade at a strip mall in Harmony, Pa. Rite Aid Corporation reports financial results on Thursday, Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) –Rite Aid announced that seasonal flu shots are now available at all Rite Aid locations.

“Rite Aid has remained on the front lines helping communities during these challenging times, and our team of certified immunizing pharmacists are the whole-being health advocates customers can depend on for guidance this flu season,” said Jocelyn Konrad, executive vice president and chief pharmacy officer, Rite Aid. “Our trusted pharmacists are here seven days a week to offer a holistic approach to keeping our communities as healthy as possible, including insight into ancillary vaccines, as well as vitamins, supplements and wellness products that can support immunity and overall health.”

With health care providers and government officials cautioning a potential second wave of COVID-19, this flu season comes at an especially critical time and marks an important reminder for people to review any additional immunization needs. Rite Aid’s pharmacists are available to provide personalized consultations for patients to learn about other vaccinations that may help in offering further protection against preventable illnesses.

This year, Rite Aid’s flu vaccinations include:

Quadrivalent flu vaccine, which provides protection against four strains of the flu: the influenza A H3N2 virus, the influenza A H1N1 virus and two strains of influenza B virus

FLUAD, a trivalent vaccine with adjuvant, an ingredient that helps create a stronger immune response to vaccination, approved for people 65 and older

Fluzone HD, a high-dose vaccine indicated for patients 65 and older

Flublok, a unique vaccine that is processed without EGG, indicated for patients 18 and older

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu shot early, since it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to become effective.

Flu shots are covered by most insurance plans, including Medicare Part B, and are available during pharmacy hours; no appointment is necessary.

To locate the nearest Rite Aid pharmacy, visit www.riteaid.com.

