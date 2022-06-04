CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Thousands of people are on the Carlisle Fairgrounds for the Ford Nationals.

Every year, Carlisle Events hosts Ford fans from across the county and the world to celebrate all things related to Ford. There are more than 3,200 vehicles on the National Parts Depot Showfield.

“We have beautiful weather this weekend. This show is the type of car show that people just love to be at it. It is a car party,” Mike Garland of Carlisle Events said.

The show ends Sunday at noon. Ticket prices drop to seven dollars for Sunday.