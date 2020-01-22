Former Carlisle police detective indicted on federal charges

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – A former Carlisle police detective who was also a task force officer with the FBI and a member of the Cumberland County Drug Task Force has been indicted by a grand jury on fraud, bribery and drug charges.

The indictment alleges Christopher Collare provided drugs to confidential informants and used his position as a law enforcement officer to obtain sex and sexual favors from women.

Federal authorities said in 2015, Collare had sex with a woman after agreeing he would not appear at an evidentiary hearing for her boyfriend, who he had arrested on drug charges. Without Collare at the hearing, the charges were dismissed.

Collare previously paid for sex and sometimes provided heroin to the woman, according to the indictment.

In 2018, authorities say Collare agreed to accept sexual favors from another woman. In exchange, they say he took steps to help reduce a potential sentence against her boyfriend.

The indictment further alleges that between 2011 and 2018, Collare provided confidential informants with drugs and allowed the informants to keep drugs they obtained during controlled buys.

Authorities said Collare also lied on a federal form he completed during the process of becoming an FBI task force officer, and that he made multiple false statements in an interview with federal agents in May 2018.

Collare, 52, was a police officer for Carlisle from 1996 to October 2018. He was a member of the drug task force from November 2011 to May 2018 and a member of the FBI task force from November 2015 to May 2018. He now lives in Blythewood, South Carolina.