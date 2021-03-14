Former Carlisle YWCA Executive Director honored with diaper drive

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Robin Scaer was considered by many to be a leader who made a difference in the lives of many.

She was the Executive Director of the YWCA Carlisle, and unfortunately lost her battle with cancer in February.

Her passion was helping women and getting families back on track. People from all over the Midstate participated in a diaper drive in her honor. The drive was organized by The Still Left Out in America podcast. The event brought awareness to the problems women and children continue to face.

“Robin has done many diaper drives and other product drives when she was with us. She did so much to hep people and she did it with such joy,” said Pat Lamarche with Still Left Out in America. “She stuck up for young women all the time and young women with babies sure need diapers.”

Scaer was the Executive Director for YWCA Carlisle for five years.