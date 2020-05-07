Former Cumberland County home health aide charged with homicide

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Cumberland County have charged a former home health aide with homicide for the death of a patient.

Police say Anatoli Harlamov admitted attacking the woman when he was drunk. Harlamov was a home health aide for the victim four days a week.

The victim died March 9 after being assaulted. She had been brought to the hospital three months before, while her brain was hemorrhaging and she had wounds on her face and head.

Officials say Harlamov originally called another aide and claimed that the victim fell down and that he was having a hard time picking her up. The other aid responded to the scene and realized this was more than just a fall.

Harlamov agreed to be interviewed where he admitted to being the only person in the apartment with the victim and that he had been drinking heavily. Harlamov spoke about “exploding” and being very angry at the victim for the way she treated him. Harlamov later admitted to assaulting the victim but couldn’t remember how he did it. He also said he disposed a blood-soaked pillow along with bloody napkins.

The cause of the victim’s death was ruled a homicide.

