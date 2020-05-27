Former Sheriff’s Deputy in Cumberland County charged with indecent assault

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police say a former Sheriff’s Deputy in Cumberland County is charged with indecent assault of a 13-year-old boy.

According to a police report, Shawn Harrison of Carlisle is charged with Criminal Attempt Sexual Abuse of Children, Corruption of Minors, Unlawful Contact with Minor, and Indecent Assault.

Police say Harrison is known to have formerly worked as a Sheriff’s Deputy for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, and as a D.A.R.E. Officer for Big Spring School District. Harrison is also a former Big Brother with the Big Brother Big Sister program and formerly worked as a security officer for Carlisle and Cumberland Valley School Districts.

Officials say the victim was visiting Harrison and spent the night. When the teen fell asleep Harrison indecently assaulted him and attempted to photograph the victim’s genitals with his phone.

Through the course of the investigation, it was also determined that Harrison purchased expensive gifts for the teenager and befriended him for an extended period of time prior to the assault.

Harrison was taken into custody on Tuesday and is currently at Cumberland County Prison awaiting arraignment.

Police are asking the public if anyone has any information regarding this incident or other incidents similar in nature, to contact PSP Carlisle at 717-249-2121.

