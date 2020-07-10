Former supervisor at Distribution Defense Logistics Agency charged with abusive sexual contact, simple assault

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A former supervisor at the Distribution Defense Logistics Agency on Naval Services Activity in Mechanicsburg was charged on July 1 for abusive sexual contact without consent and simple assault.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says that Jared Bishop Heisey, 30, of Etters, Pa. engaged in unwanted sexual contact in July, August, and November 2019, of an

employee of the United States Government while she was engaged in the performance of her

official duties.

The case was investigated by Naval Criminal Investigative Services and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaime Keating.

Heisey will be sentenced by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

