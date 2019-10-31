Four people charged in child abuse case

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mount Holly Springs Police Department arrested a man for a domestic dispute which turned into a large scale child abuse case, involving three others.

Police say Dalton Stackfield of South Middleton Township was arrested for simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and harassment against his 8-year-old child.

He has waived his preliminary hearing as of this date.

Police say back in August Stackfield struck his child in the face causing an injury that lasted over a week.

During the investigation, it was found that Stackfield’s mother, grandmother, and girlfriend were aware of the child abuse and took steps to cover it up.

With the help of Children and Youth Services, Michele Graff, Linda Dietz, and Ashley Flenner were all charged with endangering the welfare of children and obstruction in a child abuse case.

Stackfield provided text messages confirming their knowledge, leading Dietz and Flenner to confess.

An arrest warrant has been secured for Flenner and Dietz.

Graff had charges filed against her at Judge Susan Days’ office.

Stackfield was indicated for child abuse by Children and Youth Services and he awaits trial at Cumberland County. He is currently out on bail.