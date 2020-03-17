1  of  21
Franklin County Jail takes steps to prevent COVID-19 exposure

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Jail is taking action to minimize the risk of bringing coronavirus into its facility.

The Franklin County Jail is suspending all social and contact professional visits for at least 30 days. All non-essential meetings, volunteer programs, and contractor visits are cancelled. In addition, all those entering the facility will undergo temperature checks prior to entering the facility.

“We take our responsibility to protect staff and persons in our care very seriously, and these steps are the next prudent steps in meeting that responsibility,” said Warden Bill Bechtold in a press release.

These steps are consistent with those being taken by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and the Federal Bureau of Prisons

