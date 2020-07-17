Franklin County Jail updates visitation procedures

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Jail will move into the next phase of a COVID-19 recovery plan on Monday, July 20. This new phase allows social visiting for certain inmates.

Inmates on the quarantine units will not be permitted visits but those who are not quarantining can have one visit per week for a half-hour.

There will be two visits per housing unit every half hour , only two visitor phones on the end will be used. The three remaining phones will not be used for visits. Inmates and visitors will be responsible for sanitizing the visitor stations before and after their visit. Inmates and visitors are required to wear a mask during the visits.

The jail says visits will be Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visits can be scheduled by calling the Lobby, all visits must be scheduled. No walk-in visits will be permitted.

To contact the Franklin County Jail, call 717-264-9513.

