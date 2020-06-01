Fredricksen Library reopens to for in-person service

Live Now
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fredricksen Library in Camp Hill will reopen to the public on June 1, for in-person service.

Facial masks or coverings will be required for staff and customers.

The library says no inside returns will be accepted, customers must use the drop boxes.

Library programs and meetings will still be held online.

