Free Big Macs for a year at a local McDonald’s

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local McDonald’s is having a grand reopening celebration and to celebrate, they’re giving away Big Macs for a year.

The restaurant on the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg is giving away one free Big Mac per week for one year starting at 6 a.m. Friday, January 24 to the first 100 people in line.

Customers are encouraged to line up early as the offer is limited to the first 100 people.

The restaurant recently underwent an “Experience the Future” remodel which includes a completely redesigned lobby, the addition of self-order kiosks, double drive-thru lanes, and a new play place with an interactive touch-screen gaming table and climbing gym.

The McDonald’s is located at 5550 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg PA 17055.