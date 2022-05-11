LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — In honor of CPR & AED Awareness week, West Shore Regional Police Department and Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center are offering a free Family & Friends CPR class on Thursday, June 9th.

American Heart Association-trained instructors will be teaching the class in the meeting room of the West Shore Regional Police Department building.

The class is not a certification course and is intended to teach lay rescuers. But will teach the participants the skills needed to successfully perform CPR on a victim of cardiac arrest, as well as how to help someone who is choking.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

In addition, anyone who comes to the course will have exerpince with an AED, so in the event of an emergency, community members will know how to use one.

The class is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and end around 9 p.m. After successfully completing the class, each member will research a course booklet to keep.

To register for this class, you can send an email to HSMTrainingCenter@pennstatehealth.psu.edu with your name and contact phone number. Class size is limited and will be filled on a first-come basis.